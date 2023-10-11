Mayor waits to see if she has won first round of migrant barge fight

Migrant accommodation

A local councillor is waiting to see whether she has won the first stage of a High Court fight with Home Secretary Suella Braverman over the housing of asylum seekers on a barge.

Carralyn Parkes wants Mr Justice Holgate to give her the go-ahead to challenge the lawfulness of the use of the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Harbour, Dorset.

Mr Justice Holgate considered arguments at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday, and is listed to deliver a ruling on Wednesday.

Dorset residents and supporters of Carralyn Parkes gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

Mrs Parkes, a member of Portland Town Council and the Mayor of Portland, says she is “deeply concerned” by the Government’s “planned accommodation” on the Bibby Stockholm.

Lawyers representing Mrs Braverman say Mrs Parkes’s challenge should be dismissed.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge is moored at Portland Port in Dorset (James Manning/PA)

Mrs Parkes, who is from Liverpool, has argued that the housing of asylum seekers on the barge is a “breach of planning control” and says there has not been “compliance” with environmental impact assessment duties.

She is also arguing that Mrs Braverman has not complied with duties under the 2010 Equality Act.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s lawyers argue that Mrs Parkes’s claim is ‘out of time’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Lawyers representing Mrs Braverman say the challenge was made to a decision taken in April to house “destitute asylum seekers on a specially adapted” barge.

They argued that Mrs Parkes’s claim was “out of time”, “without merit” and said the judge should refuse to give permission for the challenge to proceed to a trial.

Government lawyers said the local planning authority did not think planning permission was required.