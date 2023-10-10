Sadiq Khan says threat of bedbugs on Tube is ‘real source of concern’

Seats on a Tube train

The threat of France’s bedbug outbreak spreading to London’s public transport network is “a real source of concern”, the capital’s mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Bedbugs have been reported across France, with many cases in Paris.

Mr Khan said Transport for London (TfL) is “taking steps” to prevent the insects spreading across the city on its services.

He told website PoliticsJoe: “This is a real source of concern. People are worried about these bugs in Paris causing a problem in London.

“I was in contact with TfL last week and this weekend. We’re taking steps to make sure we don’t have those problems in London, in relation to regular cleaning of the Tube and our buses.

“(We’re) talking to Eurostar as well.

“I want to reassure those watching and those listening: TfL have one of the best regimes to clean our assets on a nightly basis.

“We’re speaking to our friends in Paris to see if there are any lessons to be learned.

“For a variety of reasons we don’t think those issues will arise in London but (there is) no complacency from TfL.”

Bedbugs feed on blood by biting people, creating wounds that can be itchy but do not usually cause other health problems.

The insects often live on furniture or bedding and can spread by being on clothes or luggage.

Luton Borough Council issued a statement on its website, saying it “does not have limitless resources to counter this pest”.

It added: “This national bedbug problem has not missed Luton.

“The pest control service is currently receiving an alarming number of bedbug jobs on a weekly basis.