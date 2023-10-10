Mayor begins High Court fight with Home Secretary over Bibby Stockholm barge

Carralyn Parkes outside the Royal Courts Of Justice in London ahead of her legal challenge

A local councillor has begun a High Court fight with Home Secretary Suella Braverman over the housing of asylum seekers on a barge.

Carralyn Parkes wants a judge to conclude that she has an “arguable case” and give her the go-ahead to challenge the lawfulness of the use of the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland Harbour, Dorset.

Mrs Parkes, a member of Portland Town Council and the Mayor of Portland, says she is “deeply concerned” by the Government’s “planned accommodation” on the Bibby Stockholm.

Dorset residents and supporters of Carralyn Parkes gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday (James Manning/PA)

Lawyers representing Ms Braverman say Mrs Parkes’ challenge should be dismissed.

Mr Justice Holgate is considering arguments at a High Court hearing in London, expected to last a day.

“She is deeply concerned by the planned accommodation of around 500 asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm barge by the (Home Secretary), especially by the fact that the (Home Secretary) proceeded on the basis that she did not require planning permission and without any adequate consultation with the local community,” Alex Goodman KC, who is leading Mrs Parkes’ legal team, told the judge, in a written case outline, on Tuesday.

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge is moored at Portland Port in Dorset (James Manning/PA)

“The public importance of the claim is self-evident.”

Mr Goodman said Mrs Parkes argued that the housing of asylum seekers on the barge was a “breach of planning control” and that there had not been “compliance” with environmental impact assessment duties.

He said she had an “arguable case”.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s lawyers argue that Mrs Parkes’ claim is ‘out of time’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Paul Brown KC, who is leading Ms Braverman’s legal team, said the challenge was made to a decision, taken in April, to house “destitute asylum seekers on a specially adapted” barge “temporarily moored” in Portland Port.