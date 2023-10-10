Man arrested after glitter-throwing protest during Labour leader’s speech

A protester throws glitter over and disrupts Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who was making his keynote speech during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool

A man has been arrested after a protester disrupted Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

The 28-year-old from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance, Merseyside Police said.

A force statement said on Tuesday: “We can confirm that a 28-year-old man from Surrey has been arrested following an incident at the Labour Party conference earlier this afternoon.

“The man was detained by security at the event and handed over to the police who arrested him on suspicion of S39 assault, breach of the peace and causing public nuisance.

“He has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by police.”

Sir Keir took off his suit jacket after being showered in glitter at the start of his speech – but insisted it showed why he changed his party from one of protest to one ready for power.

The protester was wearing a T-shirt which appears to tie him to a group called People Demand Democracy.