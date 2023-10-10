Female Metropolitan Police sergeant appears in court charged with sexual assault

The Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police

A female Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with sexual assault.

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London, on December 5 2022.

During a preliminary hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court in south-west London on Tuesday, she spoke to confirm her details and indicate she would plead not guilty to the offence.

Bright, of Buckland Way, Worcester Park, Sutton, was charged via a postal court summons in mid-September, the Metropolitan Police has said, and is suspended from duty.

District Judge Devinder Sandhu granted her bail on the condition she does not contact the complainant.