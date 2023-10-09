King ‘deeply touched’ by pupils who sent him pants to mark the coronation

Children decorating pants

The King said he was “deeply touched” after a primary school sent him hand-decorated underwear during his coronation celebrations.

Pupils at Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy School in Oswestry, Shropshire, painted bold colours and patterns on white pants and sent them to the King to celebrate his coronation in May.

A signed note from Charles and Camilla read: “We were deeply touched by your most kind and thoughtful message following our coronation.

The children decorated the underwear (Cheryl Meddins/PA)

“We are enormously grateful to everyone who took part in the celebrations, and particularly appreciate that you so generously took the time to write to us on this very special occasion.”

Teacher Cheryl Meddins said: “The children were so excited, jumping up and down when we received the letter, to be honest we all were.”

Ms Meddins and the class were inspired by the book The King’s Pants by Nicholas Allan, who wrote it to update his previous tale, The Queen’s Knickers.

Pupils from Holy Trinity school received a letter from Buckingham Palace (Cheryl Meddins/PA)

His books have encouraged schools across the country to send underwear and Mr Allan said: “I’m so pleased the tradition of sending pants to the monarch continues.

“I did talk to the late Queen about schools posting illustrated knickers to her, and she said that the ladies-in-waiting found it very amusing.

“It’s wonderful to see the present King and Queen appreciate it too.”

The pants were sent to the King (Cheryl Meddins/PA)

The letter from Buckingham Palace, written by the head of royal correspondence, thanked the school for the “thoughtful gesture”.

The letter read: “The King has asked me to thank you for your very kind letter, and for the colourful art project you so generously sent in celebration of Their Majesties’ Coronation.

“The King was deeply touched that you should have taken the trouble to write, and would have me convey his warmest wishes to the pupils and staff at Holy Trinity C of E Primary Academy and Nursery.