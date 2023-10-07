What the papers say – October 7

British newspapers

The arrest of a man over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby leads the Saturday papers.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Express say a court heard Gavin Plumb is alleged to have conspired online with another man and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences.

On tomorrow's front page: Security guard in court charged with 'plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby with US hitman as "weapons" found' — The Sun

Elsewhere, police wrongly labelled hundreds of suspected rapists as women, the Daily Telegraph reports, despite the Home Secretary saying they should not.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rapists wrongly labelled as 'women' by police' — The Telegraph

The Independent also focuses on crime, saying there are a record number of suspected rapists in Britain due to a growing court backlog.

The Times relays Labour’s message that the NHS must “modernise or die” as they pledge to double the number of diagnostic scanners in hospitals.

Saturday's TIMES: NHS must modernise or die, says Labour — The Times

The Daily Mail says “dozens” of universities, police forces, fire services and councils have “male menopause” policies.

Meanwhile, a group of Metro Bank bondholders have contacted the lender’s board to propose a £600 million capital injection, according to the FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday October 6 — Financial Times