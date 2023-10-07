Sunak says Israel has ‘right to defend itself’ as Netanyahu warns ‘we are at war’

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has said Israel has “an absolute right to defend itself” as the country’s prime minister said it was “at war” following attacks by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip.

The UK Prime Minister said the Government is in contact with Israeli authorities after Hamas sent fighters across the border and fired thousands of rockets in what it said was a new operation.

Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu said the group would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now” as he ordered up a call of reservists.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was shocked by the attacks in Israel (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Sunak, writing on X, said: “I am shocked by this morning’s attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli citizens.

“Israel has an absolute right to defend itself.

“We’re in contact with Israeli authorities, and British nationals in Israel should follow travel advice.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wrote on social media: “The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians.

“The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “I utterly condemn the ongoing attacks on Israel and her citizens.

“There is no justification for this act of terror which is being perpetrated by those who seek to undermine any chance for future peace in the region.

“Israel has a right to defend herself.”

Israel has blockaded Gaza since Islamic militant group Hamas gained control of the territory in 2007 and the two have fought wars ever since.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly condemned the attack (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

In a televised address, Mr Netanyahu made his first remarks since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak on Saturday.

“We are at war,” Mr Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation’, not a ’round’, but at war.”

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas caught Israel off-guard on Simchat Torah, a major holiday, with a show of force including the deployment of dozens of soldiers to the country’s heavily fortified border on Saturday.

The attack revived memories of the 1973 war almost 50 years to the day, in which Israel’s enemies launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas, describing the attack as a response to “Israeli crimes” and saying the militants had “divine backing”.