Irish deputy premier condemns Hamas attack on Israel

UK NewsPublished:

Micheal Martin has called for an end to ‘all hostilities’ after the unprecedented attack was launched.

Fianna Fail event
Ireland’s deputy premier has condemned attacks from Hamas militants on Israel and called for “all hostilities” to stop.

Micheal Martin was reacting after the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major attack on Israel, resulting in at least 22 casualties, according to Israeli authorities.

Mr Martin, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, expressed his sympathies over the lives that had been lost.

“I strongly condemn the firing of rockets into Israel by Hamas and attacks against Israel from Gaza,” Mr Martin said.

“I deeply regret the loss of life and the impact on civilians.

“I call for an immediate cessation of all hostilities.”

The Tanaiste had travelled to the region last month on a three-day diplomatic trip where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

He also travelled to the occupied Palestinian territory where he met with President Mahmoud Abbas.

