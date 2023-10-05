Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Voters go to the polls in Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election

UK NewsPublished:

It comes after Margaret Ferrier was removed from the seat for breaching Covid laws.

Polling station
Polling station

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

The seat was vacated after former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted in a recall petition.

Ms Ferrier was kicked out of the SNP for breaching Covid regulations by travelling between London and Glasgow after testing positive for the virus.

Margaret Ferrier
The election was called after the successful recall of Margaret Ferrier (Parliament TV/PA)

Speculation about her position followed by the recall petition and subsequent ballot have led to months of campaigning in the seat.

SNP candidate Katy Loudon goes up against Labour’s Michael Shanks and Tory hopeful Thomas Kerr.

Cameron Eadie and Gloria Adebo are running for the Greens and Scottish Liberal Democrats, respectively.

Other candidates running are:

The election will be the first in Scotland to require voters to show photo ID before they are allowed to cast their ballot following a change in Westminster legislation that governs Westminster elections.

Counting will be conducted at the headquarters of South Lanarkshire Council in Hamilton, with a result expected in the early hours of Friday.

Polling places will open at 7am on Thursday, closing at 10pm.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News