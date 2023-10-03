Tory member heckles Braverman during conference speech

Conservative Party Conference 2023

A Tory London Assembly member was ejected from Suella Braverman’s speech at the Conservative conference, accusing her of making his party look “transphobic”.

Andrew Boff was escorted from the premises on Tuesday, after heckling Ms Braverman during her speech.

Mr Boff was approached by officials and police when he heckled Ms Braverman after she said ministers must challenge the “poison” of talk of subjects such as white privilege and gender ideology.

He said: “There’s no such thing as gender ideology.”

Conservative London Assembly member Andrew Boff (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking to reporters as he was led from the conference centre, he hit out at “trash” the Home Secretary was saying about “gender ideology”.

He added: “It is making our Conservative Party look transphobic and homophobic.

“Our party has a proud record of standing up for LGBT+ rights and she is destroying it.”

He said he had been a member of the party for more than 50 years and was a “proud member”.

Mr Boff told the PA news agency: “This Home Secretary was basically vilifying gay people and trans people by this attack on LGBT ideology, or gender ideology. It is fictitious, it is ridiculous.

“It is a signal to people who don’t like people who are LGBT+ people.”