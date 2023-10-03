Summer holiday spending by Virgin Money customers ‘jumped by a third this year’

Autumn weather September 10th 2023

Virgin Money customers collectively spent significantly more on eating out and holidays over the summer of 2023 than during the same period a year earlier, analysis by the bank suggests.

Some £295.8 million was collectively spent by Virgin Money customers on eating out this summer, an 11% increase compared with summer 2022.

Holiday spending by Virgin Money customers increased by a third (33%) this summer compared with summer 2022, reaching a total of £129.5 million between June and August 2023.

Despite the mixed weather conditions this summer, spending on UK-based staycations increased by 10% compared with the spring quarter of this year (March to May 2023) to reach £5.3 million between June and August 2023.

Overall, Virgin Money customers spent a total of £940.6 million across lifestyle categories between June and August 2023, 11% more than in summer 2022.

Lifestyle categories include holidays, UK stays, eating out, wellbeing, keeping fit, memberships and subscriptions, and entertainment. The number of transactions also increased by 6% year on year, according to Virgin Money.

A OnePoll survey of 2,000 people across the UK in September, commissioned by Virgin Money, indicated that over half (53%) of people are prioritising saving over spending, while 17% are prioritising spending over saving.

Ruth Brougham, head of digital banking at Virgin Money, said: “We’ve seen our customers choosing to prioritise their lifestyle spending to allow them to be more adventurous and enjoy exciting experiences over the past few months.

“Despite the cost-of-living pressure, it’s reassuring to see that making memories continues to be important for people, and saving for a rainy day remains a high priority for many.”