Planned Tube strikes called off following ‘significant progress’ in talks

A Victoria Line Underground train

Planned strikes on the London Underground have been called off following “significant progress” in talks over jobs and conditions.

Around 3,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walk out on Wednesday and Friday.

The RMT said that following talks at the conciliation service Acas it has managed to save jobs, prevent detrimental changes to rosters and secure protection of earnings around grading changes.

The union said: “The significant progress means that key elements have been settled although there remains wider negotiations to be had in the job, pensions and working agreements dispute.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I congratulate all our members who were prepared to take strike action and our negotiations team for securing this victory in our Tube dispute.

“Without the unity and industrial power of our members, there is no way we would have been able to make the progress we have.