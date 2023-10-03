Murder probe launched after man, 42, stabbed to death in Sutton

Police tape (Peter Byrne/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a 42-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sutton.

The man was found with stab injuries outside an address in Typhoon Way at around 9pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals he died as a result of his injuries.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill, police said.

Police appealed for witnesses (Nick Ansell/PA)

She remains in police custody.

The force added that a crime scene remains in place at the scene and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

The investigation is led by Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan in Specialist Crime.

“Our investigation is in the very early stages,” he said.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the victim’s family and they have our assurances that officers will do everything we can to support them and bring to justice whoever is responsible for this senseless act of violence.

“We have spoken to a number of people, but I still want to hear from anyone who may have captured footage via their doorbell, car or camera, to come forward and speak to us as quickly as possible.”