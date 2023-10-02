UK has joint warmest September on record, figures suggest

Sunbathers on the beach at Margate in Kent during the September 2023 heatwave

Last month was the UK’s joint warmest September on record, provisional figures have shown.

The average mean temperature across the country was 15.2C (59.36F), equalling the previous record set in 2006, the Met Office said.

It means five of the top 10 warmest Septembers have taken place this century.

A heatwave affected much of the UK early in the month, causing temperatures to soar in many areas, peaking at 33.2C (91.76F) at Kew Gardens in London on September 9 – the hottest day of the year.

A change in the weather in the second half of September saw storm Agnes bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of the country, meaning the month ended up wetter than average.

Met Office scientific manager Mark McCarthy said: “This September’s temperature records are heavily driven by how significantly warm the first half of the month was.

“Not only did September have the hottest day of the year – something that has only happened on four previous occasions in our observations – but it also had seven consecutive days where temperatures were above 30C somewhere in the UK, which had never happened in this month in Met Office observations.

“The significantly warm start to September was influenced by high pressure across Europe. This helped to draw warmer air over the UK at the start of the month.