Teenager charged with murdering man shot in Warwickshire

UK NewsPublished:

Ben Daly died in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in August.

A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who was found shot in Warwickshire.

Liviu Sandor, 19, will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Monday after being charged with murdering 30-year-old Ben Daly.

Mr Daly died after being found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, on August 10.

Warwickshire Police said Sandor was arrested on Saturday by Essex Police at an address in Romford – one of nine people to be arrested over the killing.

A 52-year-old man had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder, a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender, and a further four men and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

