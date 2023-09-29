Notification Settings

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam

UK NewsPublished:

The youth will appear in court on Friday.

Croydon stabbing

A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam who was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London.

The Metropolitan Police said the teenager would appear in court on Friday over the death of Elianne who was was wounded in the neck on Wednesday morning.

Her family visited the scene where she died in Wellesley Road on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

The youth, who is also charged with possessing a knife, will appear at youth court sitting at Croydon Magistrates’ Court.

