Girl, 14, and school bus driver die following motorway crash

Emergency services at the scene of a coach crash on the M53 motorway

A 14-year-old schoolgirl and a bus driver have died following a motorway crash involving a coach and a car.

Emergency services were called on Friday shortly after 8am to reports of an overturned coach on the northbound M53 near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.

Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson told a press conference there were 54 people on the bus including the driver and Merseyside Fire and Rescue helped passengers escape the debris.

(PA Graphics)

He said: “Sadly, I can confirm that the driver and a 14-year-old schoolgirl have died.

“Two children were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

A number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing centre at the emergency services training centre in Wallasey, police said.

The bus was en route to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Mr Robson said: “Family Liaison Officers are providing specialist support to both families and we are working with both schools and Wirral and Cheshire West Councils to ensure the necessary trauma support is in place for the children on the bus.

“We also know that other children from both schools were on buses travelling in convoy with the bus involved in the incident and witnessed the incident. They too will be provided with appropriate trauma support.”

Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.

The bus involved belonged to Carvers Coaches based in Ellesmere Port.

Diversions are in place as the M53 remains closed in both directions between junctions four and five.

National Highways North West said: “North West Motorway Police Group will be carrying out complex investigation work. Once complete, recovery of the coach and collision clear-up work can begin.