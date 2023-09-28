Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

PM ‘shocked’ and ‘appalled’ by Croydon stabbing and calls for longer jail terms

UK NewsPublished:

Rishi Sunak spoke to the BBC about the killing of Elianne Andam in Croydon, south London on Wednesday.

Croydon stabbing
Croydon stabbing

People who commit the most serious crimes should spend longer in prison, the Prime Minister has said following the fatal stabbing of a schoolgirl in south London.

Rishi Sunak told the BBC he is “shocked” and “appalled” after Elianne Andam, 15, was fatally stabbed as she made her way to school in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested just over an hour after the attack and remains in police custody.

Rishi Sunak told BBC London’s political editor Tim Donovan: “Everyone will be looking at that and be shocked as I am, appalled by what’s happened and quite frankly angry.

“It just illustrates the importance of clamping down on knife crime.”

He also told the broadcaster his values are that people who commit “the most heinous crimes” should be locked up for life.

When asked by BBC Points West presenter David Garmston what the Government is doing about knife crime in a separate interview he said: “(It) is appalling.

“The idea that a girl not much older than my own kids would have their life just cruelly ended in that way is shocking, it’s absolutely shocking.

“The solutions are to keep doing the things that we are doing, and that’s making sure we’re putting more police officers on the street.

“It’s also important to give them the powers that they need whether that’s stop and search … But most importantly we need to toughen up on the sentencing on the people who perpetuate these heinous crimes.

“When people just do the most awful things they should just go to jail for a very long time and life should mean life.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News