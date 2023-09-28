More than a fifth of new cars sold from 2024 must be zero emission

An electric car charging

More than a fifth (22%) of new cars sold by manufacturers in the UK next year must be zero emission, under new rules announced by the Government.

The minimum proportion rises each year to 80% in 2030 under the Department for Transport’s zero emission vehicle mandate.

This comes after Rishi Sunak delayed the ban on the sale of new conventionally fuelled vehicles from 2030 to 2035.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The path to zero emission vehicles announced today makes sure the route to get there is proportionate, pragmatic and realistic for families.

“Our mandate provides certainty for manufacturers, benefits drivers by providing more options, and helps grow the economy by creating skilled jobs.