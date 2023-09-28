In Pictures: Solitary tree at landmark Roman ruin became famous worldwide

The tree at Sycamore Gap, at Hadrian’s Wall near Crag Lough, Northumberland, taken showing the Northern Lights

The “deliberate felling” of the eponymous tree at Sycamore Gap at the remains of Hadrian’s Wall has robbed the people of Northumberland of a natural landmark with a world profile.

PA news agency photographer Owen Humphreys has been a regular visitor to the tree, which stood in isolation in a dip in the Roman fortifications that link the Irish and North seas.

Many visits were paid in the early hours as the dark skies and ancient terrain made it the ideal place to admire the night sky or the Northern Lights, with the tree the perfect focal point for professional or amateur snappers.

People take an evening walk at Sycamore Gap in Northumberland (Tom White/PA)

The eponymous tree could be found at Sycamore Gap at Hadrian’s Wall (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Rare noctilucent clouds appear over the famous Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The tree was famously used as a location for the 1990s film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, with the title character, played by Kevin Costner, evading enemies with the support of Morgan Freeman playing his Moorish ally Azeem.

Amid the ancient remnants of Hadrian’s border wall, it was a popular visiting spot.

With the Northern Lights often visible in the remote part of Northumberland, it would regularly return to the spotlight, with photographers such as Mr Humphreys sharing its attractions with a wider audience.

Light shines through the tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Stars and the Northern Lights are seen above the Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The tree at Sycamore Gap, Northumberland, taken (clockwise from top left) in daylight, with noctilucent clouds, the Milky Way and the Northern Lights (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A photographer lines up a shot on a clear night under the Milky Way at Sycamore Gap (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Stars fill the night sky above Sycamore Gap (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Colours of the Northern Lights behind the Sycamore Gap tree (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Northern Lights work their magic (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Police are investigating the felling of the tree.