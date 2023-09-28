Car production down 10% in August after months of growth

Car production fell by almost 10% in August, following six consecutive months of growth, new figures show.

A total of 45,052 models rolled off factory lines, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

August typically has the fewest number of cars built because of summer shutdowns but last month was affected by extended production pauses at some plants for planned maintenance and upgrades as car makers gear up to produce the next generation of electric vehicles.

Production for the domestic market fell by a quarter while output for export dropped by 5.5%, driven largely by a decline in shipments to the US, China and Japan.

The EU remained the UK’s biggest global market with almost six in 10 exports heading for the bloc.

In the year to date, overall production has increased by 11.8% to 571,671 units.

In August combined volumes of electrified vehicles rose by 2.8% to represent nearly two in five of all cars made, equivalent to 16,511 units.

Since January, car makers have built 216,922 of these vehicles, 84,310 more than last year, which the SMMT said was evidence of the UK’s capability to be a leader in zero emission production.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “After six straight months of growth, a decline in UK car output in what is always the smallest and most variable volume month is not a cause for concern.