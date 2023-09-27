Notification Settings

Man arrested after woman died ‘trying to cross English Channel’

UK NewsPublished:

A woman was found dead near Calais on Tuesday.

A man has been arrested in Dover following the death of a woman believed to have died attempting to cross the English Channel.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a 21-year-old Sudanese national was arrested on suspicion of illegal entry and facilitating illegal immigration, in Dover, on Wednesday.

It comes after a woman was found dead on a beach near Calais on Tuesday.

The woman’s death is being investigated by French police, supported by the NCA and Kent Police.

The man arrested by NCA officers is suspected of piloting a boat which entered UK waters on Tuesday.

NCA deputy director Craig Turner said: “This incident demonstrates the danger posed to those making these crossings.

“Targeting the criminal networks involved is a priority for the NCA, and we are working with French partners to identify those responsible for this tragic death.”

