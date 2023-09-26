Tory MP says Rishi Sunak made ‘right decision’ in delaying net zero policies

Dame Andrea Jenkyns

A Conservative MP has said the Prime Minister made the “right decision” in delaying net zero policies after becoming a dame at Windsor Castle.

After being given a DBE for her political and public service on Tuesday, Dame Andrea Jenkyns told the PA news agency: “I think Rishi made a very good decision last week delaying the climate change policies because in my red wall seat we’ve seen it is affecting working-class people, all these extra costs.

“People can’t afford to buy electric cars, they can’t afford to change their heating system.

Dame Andrea Jenkyns, formerly Assistant Whip and Minister for Skills, is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. The honour recognises political and public service. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“As we’ve seen this week the polls have narrowed slightly, so hopefully it’ll continue, everything’s still open to play – more than it was previously.”

After receiving the damehood from the Princess Royal, Dame Andrea paid tribute to her mother who died in December.

“It was an amazing feeling today, but my thoughts have turned to my mum and dad,” she said.

“I lost my mum in December, she was amazing… very blunt and outspoken.”

The MP for Morley and Outwood was honoured for her role as the former Tory assistant whip and minister for skills on Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list in June.

Dame Andrea – a long-time supporter of the former leader – previously described him as the “nation’s greatest prime minister since Margaret Thatcher”.

Dawid Konotey-Ahulu and David Wightwick also received honours at Tuesday’s investiture.

Mr Konotey-Ahulu, co-founder of the 10,000 Interns Foundation, said “it’s an incredible thing” to be made a CBE for his services to diversity and inclusion by providing paid internships black students and graduates.

Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, co-founder of 10,000 Interns Foundation (Victoria Jones/PA)

The former barrister, who attended the castle with his 93-year-old Ghanaian father and 92-year-old English mother, said his “mantra” has helped him uplift under-represented groups.

“My mantra is lift as you climb… as you start to make it as you start to climb, remember other people and start to lift people up.

“Also, at least every child needs in their life one adult who is irrationally crazy about them.”

He has also helped create 10,000 paid internships for disabled students and graduates.

David Wightwick, chief executive of UK-Med – a humanitarian medical NGO – said it was “a huge honour” to be made a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for services to UK humanitarian support.

David Wightwick being made a Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Berkshire (Victoria Jones/PA)

The 30-year humanitarian veteran oversaw UK-Med’s relief effort in Ukraine after the start of the war.

He said: “It’s a huge honour to be recognised for my kind of work. I would really like to thank everyone that I’ve worked with over the years.”