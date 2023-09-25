Notification Settings

Nurse Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

UK NewsPublished:

The 33-year-old will face trial on an alleged incident which is said to have taken place in February 2016.

Nurse Lucy Letby will face a retrial on an outstanding allegation she attempted to murder a baby girl.

Letby, 33, was sentenced to a whole life order after she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in 2015 and 2016.

However, the jury in her trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts last month on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.

Lucy Letby arrest
Police arrested killer nurse Lucy Letby at her home in Chester in July 2018 (Cheshire Police/PA)

On Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service said it wanted to pursue a retrial at the same court on one of the outstanding charges – that Letby attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.

A provisional trial date of June 10 2024 at the same court has been fixed, with an estimated length of two to three weeks.

Letby attended the hearing via videolink from a conference room at HMP New Hall in Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

She sat behind a desk and spoke only to confirm her name and that she could see and hear the proceedings.

