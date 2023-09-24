Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Re-enactors bring spirit of Roman empire back to North Yorkshire

UK NewsPublished:

The second Malton Roman festival saw modern-day legionaries and cavalry take to the battlefield.

Members of reenactment group Legio VI Victrix Eboracum during Malton Museum’s Roman Festival in North Yorkshire
Members of reenactment group Legio VI Victrix Eboracum during Malton Museum’s Roman Festival in North Yorkshire

The sounds of marching feet, clashing shields and military trumpets heralded Malton’s Roman Festival on Saturday.

Re-enactment groups set up a military encampment in the North Yorkshire town and gave demonstrations of how life would have been during the 400 years of Roman occupation of what was then known as the province of Britannia.

Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The festival, the second hosted by the Malton Museum, had been postponed in July due to bad weather.

It included Roman cavalry horses and riders from re-enactors Equistry and marching and battle sequences by modern-day legionaries from Magister Militum, Roma Antiqua and Legio VI Victrix.

Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Roman Festival
(Danny Lawson/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News