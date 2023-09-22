Notification Settings

Journalists to stage fresh strikes in pay dispute

UK NewsPublished:

Members of the National Union of Journalists at National World will walk out on September 22 and 25.

A member of the National Union of Journalists on the picket line

Hundreds of journalists at a leading publisher are to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of the National Union of Journalists at National World will walk out on September 22 and 25 following a stoppage earlier this week.

The journalists, who work on titles including The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post, Sunderland Echo and Lancashire Post, are currently working to rule in protest at a 4.5% pay rise.

Laura Davison, NUJ national organiser, said: “We know National World can afford to revise its pay package for staff, ensuring journalists can afford to remain at the jobs they rightly take pride in.”

