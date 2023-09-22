Family of girl who died after balcony fall pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

Minnie Rae Dunn

The family of an eight-year-old girl who died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats have spoken of their loss of a “beautiful soul”.

Police were called to Wingfield Street, Portsmouth, at 6.50pm on August 24 following reports that Minnie Rae Dunn had fallen from a building.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “We attended along with our colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service who treated the eight-year-old, who subsequently died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

The spokesman added that a 43-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and had been released on bail until November 24.

Minnie was described as a ‘beautiful soul’ (Family Handout/Hampshire Police)

Paying tribute to Minnie, her mother Rebecca said in a statement released through police: “My angel, I am going to miss your sassiness and the way you spoke your mind. Your big bright smile that always melted my heart will be missed so much.

“I have a hole shape in my heart that will always be there. My little angel fly high, I love you to the moon and back. Mummy.”

Minnie’s grandmother Dot and grandfather Ian said: “Minnie had a big heart. Everybody loved her. She had lots of friends and had recently come back from a two-week holiday which she loved and where she made lots of friends.

“Minnie liked singing and dancing and going on her trampoline and playing with her grandad who would run after her and make her laugh. Minnie was a savvy sensible child. We are going to miss you so much. Fly high our beautiful princess.”

Her aunt Bianca said: “Minnie was a beautiful soul with a big heart who had so much love for everyone. Whenever you were greeted by Minnie it would be with the biggest, warmest smile which would light your day.

“Minnie adored her family and friends and was loved by everyone. She would make you smile at the smallest of things and had a heart that never stopped loving.”

Her siblings, Porscha, TJ, and Alisha, said: “Although our time was short together we will always cherish the times we did have, and we will always love you. You have always and will always be an ange.”

Her aunt Nats said: “Rest in peace Princess. Forever in our hearts love Nat, Alan and the kids.”