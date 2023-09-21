Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chris Kaba’s family emotional in court as murder-accused officer appears in dock

UK NewsPublished:

The 24-year-old died in Streatham Hill, south east London, last September 6.

Chris Kaba
Chris Kaba

Family members of a 24-year-old shot by a police marksman became emotional as the officer appeared in court charged with murder.

Chris Kaba died in Streatham Hill, south east London, on September 6 last year when he was shot through an Audi car windscreen.

The Metropolitan Police officer, named only as NX121, was led into the dock at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, with several of Mr Kaba’s loved ones watching from the public gallery.

One woman left the courtroom in tears as prosecutor Tom Little KC outlined how the case should proceed.

The officer’s barrister, Patrick Hill, was asked to confirm the defendant’s identity in court and the officer did not speak.

Police tape across a residential street
Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, south London, where Mr Kaba was shot (PA)

In the moments before the shooting, Mr Kaba had driven into Kirkstall Gardens and collided with a marked police car.

The officer fired one shot and hit Mr Kaba in the head.

They have not been named publicly after an application for anonymity was granted in court.

NX121 was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey this afternoon.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News