Union extends deadline to council body ahead of imminent Scottish school strikes

Pupils eating lunch

A union has agreed to give the body responsible for Scotland’s councils an extension to propose a better pay deal or risk school staff going on strike across the nation.

Unite has given the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) an extra day – until 5pm on Thursday – to improve on its proposed £1,929 wage rise.

A spokesman for the union said it will meet with Cosla at 9am on Friday to consider any new proposal.

The union rejected the current offer from Cosla last Friday.

School staff including janitors, classroom assistants and cooking staff are currently scheduled to walk out for three days from next Tuesday.

The strikes will affect schools across much of Scotland, and many will be forced to close.

School staff will walk out for three days from Tuesday if a fresh pay deal is not tabled (PA)

At least one local authority has already confirmed the closure of its schools.

In a letter sent to parents are carers on Tuesday, Falkirk Council said its schools would shut from Tuesday September 26 until Friday September 28.

It said: “Given the anticipated level of support for this strike action, it is likely to cause significant disruption to our normal service provision.

“We therefore cannot ensure that normal pupil supervision and support, continuity of learning, and delivery of meal provision will be in place on those days.

“Specialist transport for children and young people is also unable to be provided.”