Russell Brand allegations ‘horrendous’, says Channel 4 boss

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon has described the rape and sexual assault allegations levelled at Russell Brand “disgusting and saddening”.

Ms Mahon addressed the claims against the former Channel 4 presenter as she opened the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention on Wednesday.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the broadcaster as well as the BBC and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Speaking about the claims, Ms Mahon said: “The allegations made against Russell Brand are horrendous and as a CEO of Channel 4 and as a woman in our industry, I found the behaviours described in Dispatches and The Sunday Times and The Times articles disgusting and saddening.

“The allegations of course need to be followed up further and we and the BBC and Banijay are busy investigating.”

She added that her channel had invited anyone that knew about such behaviour to come to them directly as well as noting that they had set up a process for people to contact the broadcaster anonymously if they needed to.

“They are not empty words or gestures from all of us, they are what is meant by our duty of care”, she continued.

“We will seek to find out who knew, who was told what and what was or wasn’t referred up.

“But what is clear to me is that terrible behaviour towards women was historically tolerated in our industry.

“And the clips as well provide a rather very shocking jolt when ones realises what appeared on air not that long ago.”

Ms Mahon said the behaviour was “less prevalent now” but recognised it was still a problem and something broadcasters must all confront.

“There is still more change that needs to come and Channel 4, along with those others, are at the forefront of that change”, she added.