Culture Secretary tells media bosses to review processes in wake of Brand claims

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer

The Culture Secretary has said work places should not “allow possible abuses of power” as she called on media industry leaders to look at the culture and processes in their organisations.

During her keynote speech at the Royal Television Society (RTS) Cambridge Conference on Wednesday, Lucy Frazer addressed the allegations raised against comedian Russell Brand, describing the claims as “deeply shocking”.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films. He has strongly denied all the allegations.

The allegations against Rusell Brand were first raised in a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches (John Stillwell/PA)

Speaking about the claims, Ms Frazer said: “Those allegations are deeply shocking. And it’s right that the police are encouraging anyone who believes they may be a victim of a sexual offence to come forward.

“It’s also right for the organisations involved in his employment to conduct transparent investigations into whether complaints were made or concerns were raised and what action, if any, was taken.”

Ms Frazer noted that due to the nature of the claims, it would be “inappropriate” for her to comment further.

The allegations against Brand were first raised in a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, which also included claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

The Culture Sectary also reflected on the type of media landscape she wanted for the country, saying: “It is incumbent on all of us to make sure that this industry is synonymous with talent, opportunity and inclusivity, not the scandals of #MeToo.

“TV studios, production facilities and offices need to be places where people feel safe.

“Places where working cultures are responsible and accountable and don’t allow the possible abuses of power.

“Places where everybody feels able to speak up, no matter how junior, and where leaders never turn a blind eye.