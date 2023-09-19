Three men arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Police tape

Three men have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police (WMP) said the boy was found with stab wounds in Warnford Walk shortly after 4.30pm on Monday.

He was given CPR and treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, two men aged 22 were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A third man, aged 39, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in custody.

The victim’s family are being supported by specialist officers, WMP added.