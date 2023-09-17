Notification Settings

In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention

UK NewsPublished:

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con

Anime and gaming fans have been dressing up as their favourite characters at the largest anime convention in the country.

Thousands got into character for the two-day Sheffield Anime and Gaming Con, South Yorkshire, which has featured stars from the cosplay and gaming world, including voice actors, performers and singers.

Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases, as well as retro classics, and take part in talent shows and lip sync battles, at the event at the Mercure Hotel.

Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
Alison Mitchell as Lisa Garland from Silent Hill (left) and Izzy Lindley as Chain Chomper from Mario (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
A woman in costume as Nezuko from Demon Slayer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
People in costume as a Minecraft bee (left) and Crying Child from Five Nights At Freddy’s 4 (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
Items on sale at the Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
Many were in costume at the Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
People in costume as Demon Slayer characters Zenitsu Agatsuma (left) and Kocho Shinobu (right) (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sheffield Anime & Gaming Con
People dressed as The Mad Hatter and Kazuha from Genshin Impact (Danny Lawson/PA)
