In Pictures: Cosplay enthusiasts get into character for anime convention

Anime and gaming fans have been dressing up as their favourite characters at the largest anime convention in the country.
Thousands got into character for the two-day Sheffield Anime and Gaming Con, South Yorkshire, which has featured stars from the cosplay and gaming world, including voice actors, performers and singers.
Enthusiasts also had a chance to play the latest video gaming releases, as well as retro classics, and take part in talent shows and lip sync battles, at the event at the Mercure Hotel.