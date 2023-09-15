Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Trio remanded into custody charged with 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s murder

UK NewsPublished:

Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik are also accused of causing or allowing the death of a child.

Sara Sharif
Sara Sharif

The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been remanded into custody by a district judge after being charged with the 10-year-old’s murder.

Urfan Sharif, 41, Beinash Batool, 29, and Faisal Malik, 28, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being arrested at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday evening.

The defendants, who spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses, have also been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

They did not enter any pleas.

The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara’s body at a property in Woking on August 10.

A post-mortem examination found the youngster had suffered “multiple and extensive injuries” over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram remanded the defendants, from Hammond Road in Woking, into custody before they appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News