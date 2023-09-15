Hundreds of birthday messages float outside V&A Dundee to mark fifth birthday

V&A Dundee

Children have sent birthday wishes to the V&A Dundee as it celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Scotland’s first ever design museum opened on September 15, 2018 and has since welcomed 1.7 million visitors.

Artist Kate Colin created 500 geometric paper twists containing candles, inspired by architect Kengo Kuma’s design for the building, and schoolchildren, visitors and community groups left messages inside them with their hopes for the city to mark the anniversary.

A number of local school children added their messages to the artwork (Jane Barlow/PA)

Children as young as five who visited from local primary schools took part in the event, which will be followed by more celebrations over the weekend.

Two pools of water outside the museum were filled with the paper designs.

Earlier this week, a new report by BOP Consulting and Tialt showed the V&A Dundee has generated £304 million for the Scottish economy since it opened.

Celebrations on Saturday will feature music performances by Be Charlotte and Andrew Wasylyk, free access to the Tartan exhibition, and street food on the plaza.