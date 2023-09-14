Wilko: Full list of stores closing on Thursday

Wilko will shut a further 28 stores after the end of trading on Thursday as the collapsed retailer continues with the closure of all its stores.
The high street chain, which entered administration last month, started its first phase of closures by shutting 24 shops on Tuesday.
All of Wilko’s 400 shops will close by early October, according to administrators from PwC.
Earlier on Thursday, administrators confirmed rival discount chain The Range has snapped up Wilko’s brand, website and intellectual property.
The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:
Ashford, Kent
Avonmeads, Bristol
Banbury, Oxfordshire
Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria
Basildon, Essex
Belle Vale, Liverpool
Burnley, Lancashire
Clydebank, Glasgow
Cortonwood, Barnsley
Dagenham, Essex
Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
Eccles, Greater Manchester
Folkestone, Kent
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Hammersmith, London
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Morriston, Swansea
New Malden, South-west London
North Shields, Tyne and Wear
Queen Street, Cardiff
Rhyl, Wales
Southampton West Quay
St Austell, Cornwall
Stockport, Greater Manchester
Truro, Cornwall
Uttoxeter, Staffordshire
Walsall
Woking, Surrey