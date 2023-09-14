Harry and Meghan join crowds at the Invictus Games in Germany

Invictus Games – Dusseldorf

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they joined the crowds to cheer on athletes taking part in the Invictus Games.

A beaming Harry and Meghan hugged and posed for pictures as they made their way to watch a sitting volleyball match at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Thursday.

They posed for selfies with enthusiastic Nigerian supporters while Harry was also seen high-fiving some fans and Meghan waved a flag.

The Duke of Sussex joins in with fans at the Invictus Games (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Based on the American Warrior Games, the Invictus Games is a sporting tournament for injured servicemen and women from around the world.

The event, which is organised by the Invictus Games Foundation and has Harry as a patron, was set up with the aim to “inspire international communities through the power of the unconquered human spirit”.

It is a passion project of Harry’s, who sees the Games as an important way to support the wellbeing of those who have served their country, “through a combination of ongoing care, training and employment opportunities”, the charity’s website states.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look at a phone at the sitting volleyball competition (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

It is also where the couple appeared in public together for the first time at the Toronto Invictus Games in 2017, pictured hand in hand at a wheelchair tennis match.

On Thursday, Harry sported a grey shirt and dark trousers, while Meghan looked equally casual in white jeans and a knitted vest top as they were greeted by the crowds at the week-long event.

This is the sixth Invictus Games and it is set to involve around 500 athletes, across 10 disciplines, who come from 21 nations.

Meghan travelled from the Sussexes’ home in California to the German city, where Harry launched the tournament on Saturday night.