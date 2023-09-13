Three in 10 people have already started Christmas shopping – survey

A woman carrying shopping bags

Three in 10 (30%) adults who celebrate or shop for Christmas have already started buying items for the festive season, a survey indicates.

Gifts for others were the most common items that people said they had already bought, followed by wrapping paper and gift bags, Christmas cards, decorations, and long-life food or snacks.

Those who have started their seasonal spending have already spent £94 on average on gifts, the research, carried out for American Express, found.

This increases to £110 when taking into account everything they have bought for Christmas, such as food, drink, travel and decorations.

Four in 10 (41%) shoppers said that deals and offers would influence their decisions to purchase gifts for family and friends, compared with 16% who said gift guides and 14% who said they were swayed into making purchases by Christmas adverts.

Nearly four-fifths (79%) also feel it is important to support local businesses when shopping.

Andrei Ciripitca, vice president at American Express, said: “The festive period is an important time for businesses and shoppers alike, and we continue to see many people spreading their Christmas shopping throughout the year.”