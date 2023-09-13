Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police release photo of suspect from 1970s sexual assault case

UK NewsPublished:

Officers have been unable to fully identify the man in the photograph, although his first name is thought to be Gary.

The New Scotland Yard sign
The New Scotland Yard sign

Detectives have taken the unusual step of issuing a picture from the 1970s of a suspect in a sexual assault case.

A victim came forward to police earlier this year alleging they were sexually assaulted at student accommodation at a hospital in Ealing, west London, in late 1977 or early 1978.

So far, officers have been unable to fully identify the man in the photograph, although his first name is thought to be Gary.

The picture that has been released is from the late 1970s and detectives have called on anyone who can identify the man to get in touch.

A picture of a man with dark hair wearing a checked scarf.
Police are appealing for anyone who can identify the man in the picture to get in touch (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Despite extensive inquiries being undertaken, the man, who officers believe may be called Gary, remains unidentified.

“The image released is from the late 1970s, but we are hoping that someone who recognises the man can tell us who and where he is.

“If the man in the image is you, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD 4971/08SEP2023, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News