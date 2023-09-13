Police officer jailed for 26 years for rape and sex assault on child

Stephen Hardy

A police officer has been jailed for 26 years for 20 offences including multiple counts of rape and sexual assault on a child.

Stephen Hardy, 46, a detective constable with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), used his teenage victim as a “puppet or sex object”, Judge Robert Trevor-Jones said during his sentencing on Wednesday.

Hardy was found guilty following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court of the offences, which included six counts of rape.

Sentencing him on Wednesday, the judge said: “You have never shown one iota of remorse for your behaviour.

“The indictment reflects a highly calculated and cynical course of grooming behaviour.”

He described Hardy as having a “devious” personality with a “sinister streak”.

He added: “You were of course, previously, of good character.

“You have been a long-serving police officer.

“That is a career which will now inevitably end.

“You would have been well aware of the widespread and lasting trauma that victims of sexual abuse suffer and yet you gave no thought to that and that is an aggravating factor.”

The judge said he considered the defendant to be dangerous and sentenced him to an extended licence period of six years.

⚖️Former GMP detective Stephen Hardy was jailed today for 26 years with a six year extended licence, following his conviction in July for child sex offences. CPS North West Issued a press release following the conviction?https://t.co/yn8ZyB4MW2 pic.twitter.com/bTjgdEqGKg — CPS North West (@CPS_NorthWest) September 13, 2023

Vanessa Thomson, prosecuting, said the victim, who sat in court with members of her family for the hearing, reported the abuse to police in 2020.

She said: “The defendant was a controlling and manipulative man.”

In a statement which was read to the court, the victim said she was not sure she would ever be able to fully trust members of law enforcement.

She said: “I maintain a deep fear of authority figures, despite overcoming that fear to report these crimes. His position in the Greater Manchester Police force has deeply affected me.”

She said the abuse had permanently affected her mental health and left her scared for her future.

Laura Nash, defending, said Hardy, of Hyde Road, Mottram, continued to deny all the offences.

She said he would “inevitably” find his prison sentence “harder than most” because he was a police officer.

A woman said “love you” as Hardy, wearing a grey suit, was taken down from the dock at the conclusion of the hearing.

Following Hardy’s conviction in July, GMP said he was suspended from duty and would face disciplinary proceedings.

Head of the force’s Professional Standards Branch Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Allen said: “Given Hardy contested the indictment he faced at the crown court, we were unable to proceed with hearing such matters within the regulated police disciplinary system. He was nevertheless suspended from GMP.