New TUC president launches attack on Government

UK NewsPublished:

Matt Wrack said he is taking up the role at a decisive moment for unions following the wave of strikes

New TUC president

The new president of the TUC has hit out at the Government over its “toxic cocktail” of attacks against unions.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, was elected as TUC president at the end of the TUC Congress in Liverpool.

He attacked a “government for the billionaires which is relying on a toxic cocktail of authoritarianism, bigotry and attacks on our right to strike”, adding: “Austerity wearing a different colour rosette is still austerity.”

Mr Wrack said he was taking up the role at a decisive moment for the trade union movement following the wave of strikes in the past year.

“The cost-of-living crisis is a war by the ultra-rich on workers.

“While profits and inflation have soared, workers are being hit with falling wages, crumbling public services and yet more austerity.

“Rather than address the crisis, this government for the billionaires is relying on a toxic cocktail of authoritarianism, bigotry and attacks on our right to strike.

TUC boss
Mr Wrack spoke of job losses in the fire service (Rui Vieira/PA)

“Since 2010, the fire and rescue service has lost one in five jobs.

“It’s a similar story across many industries.

“Now is the time to make the case for investment, jobs and pay – and to back that case with organisation and struggle.

“As we approach the general election and prepare for a change of government, workers are angry and hungry for an alternative.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

