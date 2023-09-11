Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after girl, 2, found in village pond

Police tape

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl died after being found unresponsive in a village pond.

Police were called to the home of the child in Forge Road, Kingsley, near Bordon, Hampshire, at 5.02pm on Sunday, following reports that the girl had disappeared.

She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond and taken to hospital, where she died on Monday.

The woman is in custody for questioning, Hampshire Police said.

A force spokeswoman said the girl’s family were being supported by specialist officers.

“Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond yesterday, prior to the incident.​

“Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information.