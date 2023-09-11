Wilko: List of 124 stores set to close next week

People walking past a Wilko shop

Administrators at PwC have confirmed the locations of Wilko stores that will close next week.

The retailer has announced 124 more stores which will shut between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21.

The chain’s remaining stores are all set to shut by early October after administrators failed to secure a deal from any suitor to buy the business.

These 38 Wilko stores will close on Sunday September 17:

Accrington, Lancashire

Ashington, Northumberland

Blackwood, Wales

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Bradford, West Yorkshire

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Coalville, Leicestershire

Crawley, West Sussex

Droylsden, Greater Manchester

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire

Falkirk, Stirlingshire

Ferndown, Dorset

Hanley, Staffordshire

Humberstone, Leicestershire

Huyton, Merseyside

Kensington High Street, London

Kings Heath, Birmingham

Lakeside, Essex

Leigh, Greater Manchester

Letchworth, Hertfordshire

Maidenhead, Berkshire

Market Harborough, Leicestershire

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire

Newport, Wales

Orpington, Greater London

Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Pontypool, Wales

Redruth, Cornwall

Rugeley, Staffordshire

Shirley, Birmingham

Southport, Lancashire

Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne

Torquay, Devon

Wimbledon, Greater London

Wombwell, South Yorkshire

Woodhouse Lane, Leeds

Worcester, Worcestershire

Workington, Cumbria

These 38 Wilko stores will close on Tuesday September 19:

Aberdare, Wales

Alfreton, Derbyshire

Ashby, North Lincolnshire

Barnstaple, Devon

Belper, Derbyshire

Beverley, East Yorkshire

Blackheath, Birmingham

Brigg, North Lincolnshire

Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne

Chepstow, Wales

Clifton, Nottingham

Colindale, Greater London

Devizes, Wiltshire

Didcot, Oxfordshire

Earlestown, Lancashire

East Ham, Great London

Great Bridge, Birmingham

Greenbridge, Swindon

Grimsby, North Linconshire

Hessle Road, Hull

Jarrow, South Tyneside

Kimberley, Nottingham

Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Long Eaton, Derbyshire

Maesteg, Wales

Matlock, Derbyshire

Middleton, Manchester

Newton Abbot, Devon

Redcar

Ripley, Derbyshire

Seaham, County Durham

Sherwood, Nottingham

Stamford, Lincolnshire

Stevenage, Hertfordshire

Swanley, Kent

Tamworth, Staffordshire

Wrexham, Wales

Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester

These 48 Wilko stores will close on Thursday September 21: