Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Daniel Khalife remanded in custody after being charged with prison escape

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 21-year-old former soldier was arrested on a canal towpath in west London on Saturday morning.

Daniel Khalife
Daniel Khalife

Former soldier Daniel Khalife allegedly escaped from prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery vehicle using a material “which may have been from bed sheets”, a court heard.

The 21-year-old was remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London at 10.41am on Saturday after being pulled off a push bike by a plain-clothes counter-terrorism officer.

Daniel Khalife prison escape
The canal towpath in Northolt, west London, where Daniel Khalife was arrested (Lucy North/PA)

Prior to his alleged escape, Khalife had been on remand at Wandsworth Prison after being charged with terror offences in January.

Before a short hearing, he appeared in the dock flanked by two police officers and a dock officer.

Khalife entered the courtroom wearing a grey jumper and jogging bottoms and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

Detailing the allegation against the defendant, prosecutor Thomas Williams said the former soldier is alleged to have escaped on the underside of a food delivery vehicle.

Mr Williams said Khalife is accused of strapping himself to the lorry using “material which may have been from bed sheets”.

HMP Wandsworth in London
Prior to his alleged escape, Daniel Khalife had been on remand at Wandsworth Prison after being charged with terror offences in January (Lucy North/PA)

Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram was told the material was found underneath the vehicle by police, with clips at each end and marks which were consistent with someone having been there.

The court also heard that, when Khalife was arrested, he had a bag containing cash and a mobile phone with him.

Police checked gardens, stopped and inspected cars, and asked residents for their IDs throughout Saturday morning following the alleged escape.

On Sunday, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said around 40 inmates of HMP Wandsworth have been moved out of the Category B jail.

Mr Ikram told the defendant he will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 29.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News