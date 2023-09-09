Kate makes flying visit to France for England’s opening match of Rugby World Cup

The Princess of Wales in the stands with Sir Bill Beaumont, chairman of World Rugby, left, before the 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool D match at the Stade de Marseille, France

The Princess of Wales spoke of her excitement as she made a flying visit to the south of France for England’s opening match of the Rugby World Cup against Argentina.

Kate, patron of the Rugby Football Union, was greeted by RFU president Rob Briers, France 2023 chairman Jacques Rivoal and World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont before being shown to her seat in the Presidential Box at Marseille’s Stade Velodrome.

Dressed in a white trouser suit, she spoke with each of the administrators in turn but spent longest with Sir Bill, the former England captain.

“We’re really excited to be here. Shame we can’t be here longer,” she said.

The Princess of Wales in the stands before the 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool D match in Marseille, France (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sir Bill replied: “It’s been a very busy and hectic few weeks for the build-up.”

Kate said: “I’m sure it will be brilliant.”