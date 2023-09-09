Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Retro racers put pedal to the metal at Goodwood Revival

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Motoring enthusiasts young and old have flocked to the retro-themed festival in Chichester, West Sussex.

A young racer competes in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival
A young racer competes in the Settrington Cup at the Goodwood Revival

Motoring enthusiasts young and old have taken part in this year’s Goodwood Revival.

Revellers and racers, many in period costume, enjoyed temperatures of around 29C at the Motor Circuit in Goodwood, Chichester, West Sussex on Saturday for the second of three days celebrating vintage cars and fashion.

The Revival celebrates the 40s, 50s and 60s, and features competitions out on the tracks as well as a number of vintage attractions.

Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup
A youngster competes in the Settrington Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

One of the highlights of the event is the Settrington Cup, a two-part race that takes place on Saturday and Sunday which sees children aged four to 10 compete in Austin J40 pedal cars.

A child in a pedal car participating in the Settrington Cup
The three-day festival has been held each September at Goodwood Circuit since 1998 (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A young visitor enjoys the carousel at the vintage funfair
A young visitor enjoys the carousel at the vintage funfair (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Visitors pose in Vintage Fashion
Visitors pose in Vintage Fashion at Goodwood, a revival meeting around a classic circuit (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Children race against eachother in the Settrington Cup
The event pays homage to Goodwood’s history, when it ranked alongside Silverstone as one of Britain’s premier race tracks until the mid-1960s (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
People dressed in vintagte attire
People dressed in vintagte attire at the Goodwood Revival (John Nguyen/PA)
Spectators watch the children taking part in the Settrington Cup
The meeting features events for young racers, as well as classic Formula One cars (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
A man works on a classic bicycle
The circuit is unchanged from its heyday, and the retro theme has become immensely popular (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Young visitors inspect the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation display
Young visitors inspect the Freddie March Spirit of Aviation display (John Nguyen/PA)
Youngsters taking part in the Settrington Cup
The Settrington Cup for younger racers features Austin J40 pedal cars (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
People dressed in period clothing at the Goodwood Revival
Many revellers dressed in period clothing for the event (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News