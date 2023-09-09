Duchess of Sussex to cheer for Nigeria at Invictus Games, husband reveals

Invictus Games – The Hague

The Duchess of Sussex will be cheering for Nigeria at the Invictus Games this year after discovering that she is of Nigerian descent, her husband the duke has revealed.

Opening the games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf on Saturday evening, Harry said that while the Sussexes do not “play favourites”, the discovery means that things are likely to get “a little bit more competitive” between the couple.

“We’re also very excited to have new nations join us,” the duke told the packed arena.

“Let’s hear it for Colombia, Israel, and Nigeria.”

“Now I’m not saying we play favourites in our home… but since my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year,” he added.

The duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The duke founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured and sick military personnel and veterans across the globe, by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

This year’s competition will run until September 16.

Fifty-nine Team UK competitors from the veteran and serving military community at Birmingham Airport ahead of their flight to Dusseldorf (Callum Parke/PA)

A total of 550 sick, wounded and injured former and current military personnel from 21 countries are taking part in 10 team and individual sports.