Daniel Khalife arrested on fourth day of manhunt after prison escape

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The terror suspect was arrested just before 11am on Saturday and is now in police custody.

Daniel Khalife
Terror suspect Daniel Khalife has been found and arrested on the fourth day of a manhunt after he escaped from HMP Wandsworth, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 21-year-old was arrested just before 11am on Saturday in Chiswick, west London, and is now in police custody, the force said.

It added: “We would like to thank the public and media for their support throughout our investigation to locate Khalife, and we will provide a further update on his arrest in due course.”

Officers had been searching the district earlier on Saturday after confirmed sightings in the area.

The former soldier is believed to have escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning by strapping himself to the bottom of a delivery lorry after leaving the prison kitchen in a cook’s uniform.

