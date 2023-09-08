Video shows police searching lorry Daniel Khalife strapped himself to

Daniel Khalife prison escape

Videos show police searching a delivery lorry which former soldier Daniel Khalife is believed to have strapped himself to as part of his escape from prison.

A police dog was used in the search of the lorry in Upper Richmond Road, near the junction with Carlton Drive in Putney, south-west London, on Wednesday morning after terror suspect Khalife, 21, escaped from HMP Wandsworth.

A handful of officers are seen in the footage standing by the lorry, along with an unmarked police car and three marked vehicles.

A dog is shown under the lorry by a police officer, before it jumps up and puts its paws on the side of the vehicle.

By the time the lorry was stopped by police, it had turned around and was returning to Wandsworth prison because the driver had been phoned by Bidfood, the company that owns it.

Strapping underneath the lorry which was stopped just over an hour after it left the prison.

The footage was taken by a worker at Rosy Lea Cafe, who at the time had no idea what the search was for.

Another worker at the cafe, Hasan Yerlikayi, 44, said he came out to the front of the business for a cigarette and also started recording.

He said: “I saw seven or eight police officers maybe, we didn’t know exactly what was happening but we started recording.

“There was a police dog sniffing under the van, everything was very quiet.”

(PA Graphics)

Pharmacist Paria Khoshnoo said she was shocked when she learned what the search was for and it made her feel “insecure”.

The 29-year-old, who works at Husbands Pharmacy, said: “Everyone saw the police, there were maybe around nine officers.

“It was obviously very shocking. I feel very insecure now, I have to be more careful now when I go out.”

Another worker from a business on the road, who did not want to be named, said the news was “concerning”.

She said: “I arrived on Wednesday at about 9.30am and sat and had a coffee at Costa and I saw the police and a van, I just thought they’d stopped the driver.

“The police were just chatting to the driver.